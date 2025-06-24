Stranded in Conflict: The Plight of Indian Workers in Iran
Sachin Saini, a resident of Meerut, is among 140 Indian workers stranded in Iran's steel factory amidst ongoing conflict. Efforts are intensifying for their evacuation as hostilities rise between Iran and Israel. Sachin's family appeals to the Indian government for his safe return, fearing for his safety.
The family of Sachin Saini, a 28-year-old from Meerut, has reached out to the High Commission of India in New Delhi, pleading for assistance in securing his safe return from Iran. Saini, who traveled to Iran to work, is now stranded near Isfahan amidst escalating conflict.
Saini reports that he and other workers, predominantly Indians, face safety risks with reports of gunfire nearby. His brother, Mohit Saini, has highlighted that the factory management is preventing the workers from leaving, exacerbating their dire situation.
Evacuations are underway as India executes Operation Sindhu in response to hostilities that began with Iran-Israel tensions. Special flights have already repatriated many Indian nationals, yet concerns over safety remain paramount as diplomatic efforts continue.
