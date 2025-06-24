Left Menu

Stranded in Conflict: The Plight of Indian Workers in Iran

Sachin Saini, a resident of Meerut, is among 140 Indian workers stranded in Iran's steel factory amidst ongoing conflict. Efforts are intensifying for their evacuation as hostilities rise between Iran and Israel. Sachin's family appeals to the Indian government for his safe return, fearing for his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:51 IST
Stranded in Conflict: The Plight of Indian Workers in Iran
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Sachin Saini, a 28-year-old from Meerut, has reached out to the High Commission of India in New Delhi, pleading for assistance in securing his safe return from Iran. Saini, who traveled to Iran to work, is now stranded near Isfahan amidst escalating conflict.

Saini reports that he and other workers, predominantly Indians, face safety risks with reports of gunfire nearby. His brother, Mohit Saini, has highlighted that the factory management is preventing the workers from leaving, exacerbating their dire situation.

Evacuations are underway as India executes Operation Sindhu in response to hostilities that began with Iran-Israel tensions. Special flights have already repatriated many Indian nationals, yet concerns over safety remain paramount as diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025