Amit Shah Remembers Emergency as 'Murder of Democracy'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on DMK, socialist leaders, and others aligning with the Congress, accusing them of supporting a party that 'murdered democracy' by imposing the Emergency.

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Shah reminded the audience of the severe repercussions that followed its enactment on June 25, 1975, including mass arrests and the dismissal of non-Congress governments in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

He questioned the current alliances of those who suffered during the Emergency, asserting that India's foundations of democracy reject any form of dictatorship, drawing from his personal experience of the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)