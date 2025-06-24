Left Menu

Discontent Brews: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Criticizes Congress Government

Raju Kage, Congress MLA from Kagwad, has openly criticized the Karnataka Congress government for unresponsiveness and stalled public works. His demands for improvements in administrative efficiency and transparency remain unaddressed, prompting his consideration to resign. Kage highlights the plight of legislators facing bureaucratic hurdles and calls for increased ministerial accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Raju Kage, the Congress MLA representing Kagwad, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the Karnataka Congress government, criticizing the inaccessibility of ministers and the stagnation of public works. Kage accuses the administration of inefficiency, claiming that it has ignored legislators' and public concerns.

The MLA specifically pointed out unresolved issues with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, arguing that his demands are met with bureaucratic delays. He even considered resigning due to ongoing frustrations regarding delays in development projects and fund releases.

Kage emphasizes the need for a more accountable administrative system, stating his intention to persistently voice these issues until suitable reforms are enacted. The controversies underscore the challenges faced by legislators in dealing with an unresponsive system, as routine agendas stall amid delayed ministerial actions.

