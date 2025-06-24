Left Menu

50 Years On: Reflecting on Emergency's Impact on Indian Democracy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress during an event marking 50 years since India's Emergency, describing it as a conspiracy to establish dictatorship. He highlighted the arrest of thousands, the fall of non-Congress governments, and the temporary demise of democracy, stressing the importance of remembering this period.

50 Years On: Reflecting on Emergency's Impact on Indian Democracy
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, fiercely criticized the Congress at a recent event commemorating 50 years since India's Emergency, describing it as a dark period that attempted to shift India from a democracy to a dictatorship.

Shah accused socialist leaders and DMK of aligning with the Congress, a party he claims 'murdered democracy', highlighting the arrests of 1.1 lakh people and the dismissal of non-Congress governments during that time.

Reflecting on the Emergency's legacy, Shah emphasized the importance of remembering this era to prevent similar threats to democracy, while announcing the upcoming release of a book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailing the struggle during and after the Emergency.

