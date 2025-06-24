Former NRC Officials Condemn Political Interference
Nearly 30 former U.S. nuclear power regulator officials criticized President Trump's dismissal of Commissioner Chris Hanson, stressing it prioritized politics over safety. They argue this move endangers the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's independence and raises political concerns over public health in nuclear regulation.
On Tuesday, nearly 30 former officials from the U.S. nuclear regulatory body vocally opposed President Donald Trump's removal of a commissioner, accusing him of choosing political interests over safety and public health.
The recent dismissal of Chris Hanson, a Democrat on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, aligns with Trump's executive orders aimed at speeding up reactor approvals amid rising power demand spurred by AI and data centers. The orders suggest restructuring the NRC and reassessing staffing levels, prompting experts to resist potential political encroachments.
Historical nuclear incidents like Three Mile Island underscore the risks at play. Former leaders argue that political meddling compromises the NRC's independence and could heighten the risk of significant accidents. Despite critiques, the White House affirms its commitment to modernizing and streamlining nuclear regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
