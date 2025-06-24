NATO Summit: Trump's Defence Stance and European Commitments

Amidst a critical NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by questioning the US's steadfastness in upholding NATO's mutual defence Article 5. This comes at a time when NATO aims to present a united front against Russian aggression.

Trump's remarks coincided with efforts to prompt European NATO members to increase their defence budget to 5% of GDP — a substantial rise from the preceding 2% goal.

As the summit progresses, President Trump also prepares to engage in consequential discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the procurement of advanced weaponry and strategies to counter Russian influence.

