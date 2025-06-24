NATO Summit: Trump's Defence Stance and European Commitments
At a NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty over the US's commitment to NATO's mutual defence clause, Article 5. Meanwhile, European nations are urged to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP. Additionally, Trump planned talks with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy about strategic weapon purchases.
Amidst a critical NATO summit in the Netherlands, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by questioning the US's steadfastness in upholding NATO's mutual defence Article 5. This comes at a time when NATO aims to present a united front against Russian aggression.
Trump's remarks coincided with efforts to prompt European NATO members to increase their defence budget to 5% of GDP — a substantial rise from the preceding 2% goal.
As the summit progresses, President Trump also prepares to engage in consequential discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the procurement of advanced weaponry and strategies to counter Russian influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
