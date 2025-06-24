The 12-Day War: Trump's Middle East Gamble

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump attempted to wrap up American intervention in the Middle East as a self-styled season finale. Marking it 'THE 12 DAY WAR,' Trump negotiated a ceasefire following intensive bombings of Iran's nuclear facilities, aiming to bring the conflict between Israel and Iran to a halt.

As the world grapples with the aftermath, the ceasefire remains fragile. Israel and Iran have ignored the truce at times, drawing rebuke from Trump. Although the ceasefire holds for now, the long-term impacts on peace in the region remain uncertain. Questions linger over the extent of Iran's nuclear arsenal destruction, with Trump's claims of its total obliteration met with skepticism.

Mirroring a high-stakes gamble, Trump's actions caught attention, drawing mixed reactions. While some applaud his bold stance, experts question the absence of a coherent diplomatic plan. Amid boasts of victory, uncertainty about Iran's nuclear ambitions and stability in the Middle East persist, pointing to possible diplomatic challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)