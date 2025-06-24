Left Menu

Trump Urges China to Buy U.S. Oil After Iran Strike

President Donald Trump stated that China can continue purchasing oil from Iran following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, hoping China will also buy significant quantities from the U.S. A ceasefire was announced between Iran and Israel, though Trump criticized early violations of the truce.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:02 IST
Trump Urges China to Buy U.S. Oil After Iran Strike
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has encouraged China to maintain its oil purchases from Iran following the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump simultaneously expressed hopes that China will increase its oil imports from the United States.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social came shortly after announcing a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, reached after U.S. military action over the weekend against Iranian nuclear sites. The President criticized both nations for early breaches of the truce.

Emphasizing his administration's policy, Trump reiterated the re-imposition of maximum pressure on Iran. This includes a series of sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program and its support for militant groups across the Middle East. Easing oil-related sanctions, however, would necessitate actions by several U.S. governmental bodies, yet the administration has leeway in enforcement decisions, potentially affecting global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

