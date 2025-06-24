Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Showdown: Jully Challenges Sharma to Public Debate

Tika Ram Jully, Rajasthan Assembly's Opposition Leader, has invited Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to a public debate. Jully aims to compare the BJP's current governance with the previous Congress regime, responding to Sharma's criticisms of the Congress's performance and misleading statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:10 IST
Rajasthan's Political Showdown: Jully Challenges Sharma to Public Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has challenged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to a public debate.

This invitation comes after Sharma's recent criticisms of the Congress's governance, where he claimed the BJP's current administration has outperformed its predecessor in electricity generation and distribution.

Jully, in his response, has suggested an open debate to compare the records of both governments, urging Sharma to decide on an appropriate time and place for this political face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025