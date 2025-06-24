Rajasthan's Political Showdown: Jully Challenges Sharma to Public Debate
Tika Ram Jully, Rajasthan Assembly's Opposition Leader, has invited Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to a public debate. Jully aims to compare the BJP's current governance with the previous Congress regime, responding to Sharma's criticisms of the Congress's performance and misleading statements.
In a bold political move, Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has challenged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to a public debate.
This invitation comes after Sharma's recent criticisms of the Congress's governance, where he claimed the BJP's current administration has outperformed its predecessor in electricity generation and distribution.
Jully, in his response, has suggested an open debate to compare the records of both governments, urging Sharma to decide on an appropriate time and place for this political face-off.
