Yogi Adityanath Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Path to Self-Reliance and Development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Central Zonal Council meeting, emphasizing the strides made in India's identity over the past 11 years. He highlighted Operation Sindoor, local self-reliance initiatives, and advancements in online services and power capacity, all under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the progress India has made over the past 11 years in various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi, he spotlighted 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to Indian soldiers' valor and New India's strength. Adityanath stressed the imperative of cooperative federalism, encouraged by Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, and supported by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.
Focusing on local self-reliance, Adityanath detailed initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, like employment through panchayat-level schemes and technological advancements in service delivery. The state's strategic approach includes boosting online services in villages, ensuring financial inclusion, and enhancing power generation, all contributing to a self-reliant and progressive state.
