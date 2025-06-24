Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Path to Self-Reliance and Development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Central Zonal Council meeting, emphasizing the strides made in India's identity over the past 11 years. He highlighted Operation Sindoor, local self-reliance initiatives, and advancements in online services and power capacity, all under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Path to Self-Reliance and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the progress India has made over the past 11 years in various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi, he spotlighted 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to Indian soldiers' valor and New India's strength. Adityanath stressed the imperative of cooperative federalism, encouraged by Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, and supported by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

Focusing on local self-reliance, Adityanath detailed initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, like employment through panchayat-level schemes and technological advancements in service delivery. The state's strategic approach includes boosting online services in villages, ensuring financial inclusion, and enhancing power generation, all contributing to a self-reliant and progressive state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025