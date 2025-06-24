Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Iran and Israel Await Lasting Peace

A tense ceasefire between Iran and Israel, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to end a 12-day military conflict. President Masoud Pezeshkian declared victory for Iran, while Israel's military plans to refocus efforts on Hamas in Gaza. Global markets reacted positively, but both sides remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:27 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Iran and Israel Await Lasting Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire between long-time adversaries Iran and Israel aims to bring an end to the intense 12-day conflict, as U.S. President Donald Trump's involvement creates hope for stability. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared a "great victory" for his nation, signaling Iran is ready for negotiations, while Israel prepared to shift focus towards conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Despite this newly brokered peace, allegations of ceasefire violations have been exchanged. International markets responded with optimism, displaying positive movements following the truce announcement, indicating confidence in the restoration of crucial oil supply security from the Gulf region.

As global dynamics adjust to this precarious peace, leaders will navigate the uncertain road ahead. The question looms whether the recent ceasefire will endure, with both countries poised on a delicate balance between ongoing tensions and potential political reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025