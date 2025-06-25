Left Menu

Trump Impeachment Efforts Halted: Political Tensions Rise

The US House voted to set aside an impeachment charge against President Trump for abusing power via military strikes on Iran. Initiated by Rep. Al Green, the measure saw bipartisan opposition. Green stresses the importance of congressional oversight, amidst wider unease over Trump’s presidency.

Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:10 IST
The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to table an effort to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge of abuse of power after he conducted military strikes on Iran without Congress's authorization. The action, spearheaded by Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, sparked limited debate and divided the Democratic Party.

Green, unfazed by the vote outcome, emphasized the constitutional need for congressional approval on such significant military actions. He argued that executive overreach should not undermine the foundational checks and balances integral to US governance.

This attempt at impeachment highlights ongoing Democratic concerns about Trump's leadership, especially after the contentious strike on Iran's nuclear sites. While Democratic leaders refrained from criticizing Green directly, they focused on opposing the Trump administration's broader legislative agenda, particularly its tax breaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

