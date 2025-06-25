Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Strikes on Iran: Divergent Intelligence Reports Emerge

A U.S. intelligence assessment suggests recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have only set back their program by months, contradicting President Trump's claims of complete obliteration. The Pentagon disputes this but acknowledges the assessment. Debates continue amid incomplete damage evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment suggests that recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have only temporarily set back Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Sources familiar with the report say it contradicts President Trump's assertion that the strikes completely dismantled Iran's nuclear program.

The Defense Intelligence Agency compiled the assessment, which conflicts with public statements from Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They have claimed that the combination of advanced bunker-busting and conventional bombs has eradicated Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The evaluation of damage at critical sites like Fordow and Natanz remains underway, with the initial report stirring significant disagreement. A source highlighted that Iran's enriched uranium reserves remained intact, and the actual impact of the strikes might be far less significant than the administration's portrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

