Britain's Nuclear Arsenal Gets A Boost with F-35A Jets Acquisition

The United Kingdom has made a groundbreaking move, announcing on Tuesday the purchase of twelve F-35A fighter jets in a significant expansion of its nuclear defense capabilities, as stated by the British government.

This acquisition marks the first time since the Cold War that Britain's air force will be equipped to carry nuclear weapons. According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the investment underscores the necessity of bolstering national security amid increasing threats from Russia and a shift in the United States' role in European defense.

The Lockheed Martin-made jets will shore up Britain's contributions to NATO's arsenal, which already relies heavily on the submarine-based Trident system. This strategic development comes alongside a national pledge to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, also providing a boost to the domestic job market with about 20,000 jobs supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)