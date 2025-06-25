Left Menu

Erdogan Advocates for Boosted U.S.-Turkey Defense Industry Cooperation

Turkish President Erdogan, in discussions with U.S. President Trump, emphasized enhancing defense industry cooperation to achieve the $100 billion trade target. Erdogan highlighted potential growth in sectors like energy and investments. He also applauded the Iran-Israel ceasefire and stressed the importance of dialogue in Gaza.

Updated: 25-06-2025 03:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a pivotal meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pressed for strengthened collaboration with the United States in the defense sector to meet an ambitious $100 billion trade target. This announcement was made following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan pointed out significant opportunities for both nations in various sectors, particularly in energy and investments, underscoring the mutual benefits that could arise from enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, Erdogan welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which was achieved through U.S. diplomatic efforts. He underlined the crucial role of dialogue in resolving the humanitarian issues in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

