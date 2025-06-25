Senate Republicans Grapple with Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump has implored Senate Republicans to expedite his ambitious tax-cut and spending proposal amidst internal party disputes. A divide has emerged between hardliners, who favor deep spending cuts, and moderates who seek to protect social programs, complicating the bill's prospects.

The bill's passage faces a July 4 deadline, with contentious points such as reduced rural hospital funding posing significant hurdles. While some lawmakers advocate for a $100 billion rural hospital fund, many believe it's insufficient for sustaining these facilities.

The legislation, aiming to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts and bolster military spending, would increase the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion. Talks continue amid fierce opposition from Democrats and intra-party discord over the provisions under Senate parliamentary review.

(With inputs from agencies.)