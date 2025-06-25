Left Menu

Prime Minister Mitsotakis Calls for NATO's United Effort in Defense Spending

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasizes the importance of equitable defense spending among NATO members. Speaking ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, he highlights Greece's commitment and calls for other nations to contribute fairly, reinforcing trust and burden-sharing within the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:44 IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged NATO allies to increase their defense spending, emphasizing that Greece has consistently met and exceeded the 2% defense spending threshold, even amid economic challenges. His remarks came as NATO leaders prepare to gather in The Hague for a pivotal summit.

Mitsotakis expressed optimism regarding the decisions to be made at the summit, emphasizing their importance for the alliance's credibility and unity. He called on all member states to fulfill their commitments, reinforcing the principles of trust and fair burden-sharing.

The Greek leader's stance highlights the need for cooperative defense strategies within NATO, as global security challenges continue to evolve in complexity and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

