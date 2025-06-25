Orban Claims NATO's Strength Overshadows Russian Threat
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asserted that Russia does not pose a significant threat to NATO, which he deems much stronger. He emphasized that the real concern for Europe is maintaining competitiveness and expressed that NATO has no role in Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated on Wednesday that Russia lacks the strength to pose a genuine threat to NATO due to the alliance's superior power.
Orban cautioned that Europe's true danger lies in losing its competitive edge and mentioned that NATO should not involve itself in Ukraine.
His remarks came in anticipation of the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, where military and geopolitical strategies are expected to be discussed.
