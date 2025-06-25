NATO Commitment: Trump's Stand on Article 5
Ahead of a NATO summit, President Trump affirmed U.S. support for Article 5, NATO's mutual defense pact, despite earlier expressing uncertainty over its definitions. His comments came in response to skepticism about the U.S.'s longstanding commitments to its NATO allies.
At a high-stakes NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed long-standing concerns over America's commitment to the alliance. He assured reporters that the U.S. remains fully committed to Article 5, a cornerstone of NATO's mutual defense agreement.
Trump's remarks came after earlier suggestions had cast doubt on the interpretation and application of Article 5, causing concern among member states over America's resolve.
The statement was significant as world leaders gathered to discuss collective security, emphasizing the vital role the U.S. plays in global defense strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
