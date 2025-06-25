Left Menu

Ceasefire and Casualties: The Ongoing Iran-Israel Tensions

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be holding, following a destructive 12-day conflict. The Israeli military reported seven soldiers were killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament is seeking to reduce cooperation with the IAEA, and both sides have suffered significant casualties. International reactions remain mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:14 IST
Ceasefire and Casualties: The Ongoing Iran-Israel Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, seems to be holding after a violent 12-day war. Israeli military officials reported the deaths of seven Israeli soldiers in Gaza after an explosive device detonated.

Iran's Parliament moved swiftly to limit cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, raising questions about future oversight of its nuclear program. The recent conflict also saw Iran accusing Israel of destabilizing the region.

The conflict resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 1,000 reported dead in Iran and several Israeli soldiers killed. As the ceasefire holds, international communities, including China, hope for lasting peace in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025