Ceasefire and Casualties: The Ongoing Iran-Israel Tensions
A ceasefire between Iran and Israel appears to be holding, following a destructive 12-day conflict. The Israeli military reported seven soldiers were killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament is seeking to reduce cooperation with the IAEA, and both sides have suffered significant casualties. International reactions remain mixed.
A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, seems to be holding after a violent 12-day war. Israeli military officials reported the deaths of seven Israeli soldiers in Gaza after an explosive device detonated.
Iran's Parliament moved swiftly to limit cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, raising questions about future oversight of its nuclear program. The recent conflict also saw Iran accusing Israel of destabilizing the region.
The conflict resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 1,000 reported dead in Iran and several Israeli soldiers killed. As the ceasefire holds, international communities, including China, hope for lasting peace in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
