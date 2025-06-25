Tensions Rise as Nairobi Marks Anniversary of Deadly Protests

The streets of Nairobi were marked by tension and anticipation as protests commemorating the deadly anti-tax demonstrations from a year ago unfurled under a cloud of discontent and heavy security. Barricades lined roads leading to Parliament and President William Ruto's office, reminiscent of last year's unrest where Parliament was stormed.

Heavily-armed police stood watch over the proceedings, determined to prevent any recurrence of last year's violence, which left 60 dead and 20 people still unaccounted for. Despite government assurances that Wednesday would be a routine working day, local businesses shuttered their doors.

In the heart of the city, protesters persisted, their chants accentuating a broader feeling of dissatisfaction. The current administration faces criticism over corruption, economic distress, and instances of police brutality, underscored by a recent civilian shooting at close range.

(With inputs from agencies.)