Honoring Heroes: Commemorating the Spirit of Indian Democracy

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to victims of the Emergency, marking its 50th anniversary. They honored those who fought for democratic rights during this period, reaffirming the nation's commitment to uphold the Constitution and democratic ethos in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:48 IST
The Union Cabinet observed a brief silence on Wednesday as a gesture of tribute to the victims of India's Emergency period, resolving to honor their sacrifices.

The meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, included a two-minute silence in commemoration of individuals whose democratic rights were stripped away during this dark chapter in history. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the resolve to remember those who stood firm against attempts to undermine the Indian Constitution, a struggle epitomized in movements like the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan.

The Union Cabinet marked 2025 as the 50th anniversary of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, a poignant period when the Indian Constitution was severely challenged. Calling for continuous faith in democratic values, Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of remembering the courage of those who resisted the Emergency's suppressive measures, urging a renewed national commitment to uphold constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

