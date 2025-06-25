Tales of Resilience: India's Journey Through Emergency
A new book recounts Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resourceful strategies during India's Emergency, highlighting his visit to jail disguised as a 'swamiji.' Union Minister Amit Shah denounces the era as a dark chapter, while Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge critiques Shashi Tharoor's priorities. Significant political, business, and legal updates follow.
A captivating book unveils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's adventurous escapades during India's Emergency, including a daring jail visit disguised as a 'swamiji.' Amid high risks, these narratives showcase his unwavering dedication to communicating with fellow activists.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has described the Emergency as one of India's darkest historical periods, accusing the then-ruling leader of autocratic ambitions and a focus on preserving dynastic control.
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge takes a stern jab at fellow party member Shashi Tharoor, insinuating allegiance to Prime Minister Modi over national interests. In related news, legislative, economic, and international developments indicate significant movement within various sectors.
