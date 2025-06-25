Left Menu

Middle East Ceasefire Shifts Investor Sentiment

The dollar surged against the yen but struggled with other currencies as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran led investors to embrace higher risk. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., brought temporary market stability. Dollar movements indicated varying investor confidence amid such geopolitical tensions and potential U.S. Fed rate changes.

The U.S. dollar gained momentum against the yen while showing mixed performance against other currencies on Wednesday. This came as investors opted for higher risk following news of a delicate ceasefire between Israel and Iran brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, leading to renewed market stability.

Long-standing adversaries, Iran and Israel, hinted that their conflict had subsided for now after Trump reprimanded both for breaking the ceasefire. Consequently, the dollar lost ground as investors had initially flocked to the safe-haven currency during the recent 12-day conflict, which included the U.S. bombing Iran's uranium facilities.

Meanwhile, other currencies such as the euro and sterling remained stable, reflecting investor sentiments. However, market experts caution that these issues are far from resolved and could resurface to impact commodity prices and currency exchanges significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

