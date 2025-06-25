Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency': A Political Power Play?

Maharashtra Congress head Harshawardhan Sapkal accuses the BJP of perpetuating an 'undeclared emergency' for 11 years and calls out alleged propagandist moves, questioning changes in state advertising symbols and voter fraud in recent elections. Sapkal contrasts it with Indira Gandhi's Emergency, aiming to present a 'true picture' via a special journal edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:26 IST
Maharashtra Congress Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency': A Political Power Play?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal has raised concerns over what he describes as an 'undeclared emergency' maintained by the BJP for the past 11 years. Sapkal compared this with the Emergency imposed 50 years ago by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which he termed Constitutional.

He criticized recent state government advertisements for replacing the state emblem with the 'Sengol', suggesting it reflects a broader conspiracy to alter the Constitution. The historical 'Sengol', associated with India's independence, was recently installed in the new Parliament building.

The Congress has launched a special edition of its journal, featuring contributions from various prominent figures, to counter what it claims is the BJP's 'false propaganda' about the Emergency. Sapkal also cited an RTI report indicating voter fraud, prompting calls for a high-level investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025