Maharashtra Congress Highlights 'Undeclared Emergency': A Political Power Play?

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal has raised concerns over what he describes as an 'undeclared emergency' maintained by the BJP for the past 11 years. Sapkal compared this with the Emergency imposed 50 years ago by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which he termed Constitutional.

He criticized recent state government advertisements for replacing the state emblem with the 'Sengol', suggesting it reflects a broader conspiracy to alter the Constitution. The historical 'Sengol', associated with India's independence, was recently installed in the new Parliament building.

The Congress has launched a special edition of its journal, featuring contributions from various prominent figures, to counter what it claims is the BJP's 'false propaganda' about the Emergency. Sapkal also cited an RTI report indicating voter fraud, prompting calls for a high-level investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)