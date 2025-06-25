Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP for 'Undeclared Emergency'
Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, accuses BJP of inciting religious and caste conflicts, labeling the current climate as an 'undeclared emergency.' He underscores rampant caste discrimination and economic issues under BJP rule, drawing parallels to historical emergencies.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP on Wednesday for allegedly inciting conflicts along religious and caste lines. Speaking in Farrukhabad, Yadav accused the BJP of engaging in negative politics while attending rituals for former Samajwadi Party MP Chhote Singh Yadav.
Addressing the media, Yadav claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is creating conditions reminiscent of an 'old emergency' and insisted that an 'undeclared emergency' currently exists nationwide. He expressed concern over rampant caste and religious discrimination, citing inflation and corruption at their peaks.
Linking the situation to the Emergency following Jaiprakash Narayan's anti-corruption movement, Yadav stated that while that period involved a declared Emergency, the current BJP government has imposed an undeclared one. Additionally, he condemned an incident in Etawah involving the alleged assault and forced tonsure of a religious preacher and his aide over their caste.
