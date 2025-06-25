Left Menu

Remembering India's Dark Chapter: The Legacy of the Emergency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of remembering the Emergency, which occurred 50 years ago, as a dark chapter in India's post-Independence history. The government now observes this day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. A new book chronicles PM Modi's activist role during this period.

Updated: 25-06-2025 19:42 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Emergency as a dark chapter in post-Independence India's history during an event commemorating its 50th anniversary. Shah asserted that the memories of the Emergency must remain vivid to prevent any future dictatorship.

Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', emphasizing the need for India's youth to be aware of past injustices. He criticized the Congress for their actions during the Emergency and unveiled a book titled 'The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader' that chronicles young Modi's resilience during those tumultuous times.

The book is a pivotal read for understanding PM Modi's formative years, illustrating his diligent dissemination of underground newspapers and his sophisticated disguises to evade capture during resistance activities. Shah urged the country's youth to read about Modi's fight against tyranny, highlighting the enduring relevance of history in shaping democratic values.

