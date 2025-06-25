Remembering India's Dark Chapter: The Legacy of the Emergency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Emergency as a dark chapter in post-Independence India's history during an event commemorating its 50th anniversary. Shah asserted that the memories of the Emergency must remain vivid to prevent any future dictatorship.

Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', emphasizing the need for India's youth to be aware of past injustices. He criticized the Congress for their actions during the Emergency and unveiled a book titled 'The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader' that chronicles young Modi's resilience during those tumultuous times.

The book is a pivotal read for understanding PM Modi's formative years, illustrating his diligent dissemination of underground newspapers and his sophisticated disguises to evade capture during resistance activities. Shah urged the country's youth to read about Modi's fight against tyranny, highlighting the enduring relevance of history in shaping democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)