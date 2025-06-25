Controversial Debate on Emergency: Historical Perspectives and Modern Parallels
Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad defended Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in 1975, citing constitutional compliance to quell anti-national forces. He contrasted it with an 'undeclared emergency' under PM Narendra Modi, criticizing misuse of agencies and vast expenditures on rallies. He predicted electoral defeat for the NDA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday defended the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 50 years ago, citing constitutional norms to suppress anti-national forces.
Hariprasad alleged India was experiencing an 'undeclared emergency' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticized the misuse of central agencies against opposition voices.
He proposed that the NDA will face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, highlighting vast rally expenditures and unfulfilled promises in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP Slams BJP for 'Secretive' School Fee Regulation Bill Tactics
ABVP Activists Clash with BJP Over Tricolour Respect in Rajouri
Rane Family Controversy: BJP's Leadership Under Scrutiny
JMM Criticizes 11 Years of BJP Governance: A Call for Justice in Jharkhand
BJP Leader Expelled After Viral Video Scandal