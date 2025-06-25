Controversial Debate on Emergency: Historical Perspectives and Modern Parallels

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday defended the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 50 years ago, citing constitutional norms to suppress anti-national forces.

Hariprasad alleged India was experiencing an 'undeclared emergency' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticized the misuse of central agencies against opposition voices.

He proposed that the NDA will face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, highlighting vast rally expenditures and unfulfilled promises in Bihar.

