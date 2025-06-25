Left Menu

Controversial Debate on Emergency: Historical Perspectives and Modern Parallels

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad defended Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in 1975, citing constitutional compliance to quell anti-national forces. He contrasted it with an 'undeclared emergency' under PM Narendra Modi, criticizing misuse of agencies and vast expenditures on rallies. He predicted electoral defeat for the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:52 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday defended the Emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 50 years ago, citing constitutional norms to suppress anti-national forces.

Hariprasad alleged India was experiencing an 'undeclared emergency' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticized the misuse of central agencies against opposition voices.

He proposed that the NDA will face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, highlighting vast rally expenditures and unfulfilled promises in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

