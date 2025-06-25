Putin to Attend BRICS Summit Virtually Amidst Legal Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to miss the BRICS Summit in Brazil, opting instead for virtual attendance, the Kremlin disclosed on Wednesday. This move comes amidst ongoing legal challenges, including an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The 17th annual BRICS Summit, taking place in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, will see representation from Russia through Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. President Putin will engage in the summit's central activities through a video link, as confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

The BRICS bloc, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include five more nations: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Current legal pressures, resulting in Putin bypassing the Johannesburg Summit, also influence his decision this year as Brazil is a signatory of the ICC's Rome Statute.

(With inputs from agencies.)