US-Ukraine Joint Drone Production Talks at NATO Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump about potential joint drone manufacturing during the NATO summit.

During the meeting on the summit's sidelines, Zelenskiy emphasized the prospects of enhancing mutual capabilities through co-production initiatives.

The conversation signifies a strengthening of military ties and technological collaboration between the two nations, which was later confirmed by Zelenskiy via the social media platform X.

