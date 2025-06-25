US-Ukraine Joint Drone Production Talks at NATO Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed potential collaboration on drone production with U.S. President Donald Trump during a NATO summit. Emphasizing mutual strengthening, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of the co-production efforts in a statement shared on social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump about potential joint drone manufacturing during the NATO summit.
During the meeting on the summit's sidelines, Zelenskiy emphasized the prospects of enhancing mutual capabilities through co-production initiatives.
The conversation signifies a strengthening of military ties and technological collaboration between the two nations, which was later confirmed by Zelenskiy via the social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- joint production
- drones
- NATO summit
- Ukraine
- US
- collaboration
- technology
- co-production
Advertisement