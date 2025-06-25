Left Menu

Remembering the Shadows: Revisiting India's Emergency Era

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has condemned the Emergency period in India, declaring it a 'blot on democracy', driven by Congress's dictatorial tendencies. He criticized RJD's Lalu Prasad for aligning with Congress and called for remembrance of those who suffered during the Emergency. Thakur emphasized learning from history to protect democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has denounced the Emergency imposed in India 50 years ago, calling it a 'blot on the world's largest democracy' due to what he described as the Congress party's 'dictatorial streak.' Thakur delivered these remarks during a press conference in Motihari, Bihar.

According to Thakur, the period between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was marked by press censorship, arrests without trial, and suppression of dissent. He also criticized RJD president Lalu Prasad for allying with Congress despite his origins in the JP movement, which opposed Congress's dictatorship.

Thakur highlighted that the BJD-led government plans to commemorate June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to honor those who suffered during the Emergency. He urged the nation to learn from the past and safeguard democratic principles against any future threats.

