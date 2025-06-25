Jharkhand Governor Visits Hospitalized Shibu Soren in Delhi

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar made an appearance at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday to inquire about the health of Shibu Soren, the former state chief minister now serving as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Shibu Soren, aged 81 and father of the current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital. In a statement on X, the governor shared that he met Shibu Soren and consulted with doctors regarding his health progress.

The governor expressed his wishes for Soren's quick and full recovery. Hospital officials have noted that Soren, a key figure and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has been hospitalized for four days but is currently stable.

