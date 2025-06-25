Trump's Bold Claims: Preventing a Nuclear Flashpoint

In a bold declaration, former US President Donald Trump claimed to have averted a potential war between India and Pakistan by threatening to cease trade relations with the two nations if hostilities continued. Trump's assertions were made during a press briefing following a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

He credited himself with stopping the escalation of conflict after a series of intense cross-border strikes, suggesting that his diplomatic intervention prevented a nuclear confrontation. Trump stated he had engaged in several phone calls with the leaders of both countries, emphasizing the importance of trade relations to press for peace.

Despite Trump's claims, India has consistently maintained that the de-escalation was the result of direct military talks between the two nations, independent of any external influence. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's stance on avoiding third-party mediation remains unchanged, emphasizing the role of bilateral dialogue in reaching an understanding.

