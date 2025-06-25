Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope: Trump, Iran, and the Path to Peace

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains, with US President Trump hinting at potential talks despite Iran's refusal to halt its nuclear program. Tensions persist, yet recent negotiations suggest a possible path to broader peace. Meanwhile, the US claims successful strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, while Iran insists on retaining its nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran is holding, yet uncertainty looms as US President Donald Trump hints at potential talks next week. While Tehran remains firm in its nuclear ambitions, Trump suggested that while he has little interest in talks, diplomacy might still be possible.

Negotiations have seen setbacks, with Iran canceling a previous round in Oman following an Israeli attack. Nonetheless, the US envoy notes ongoing communications, both direct and indirect, between the two nations.

Meanwhile, questions swirl over US claims of Iran's nuclear setback, with both sides presenting differing views. Despite tension, some leaders hope for a long-term peace agreement, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

