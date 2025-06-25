Ceasefire Hope: Trump, Iran, and the Path to Peace

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran is holding, yet uncertainty looms as US President Donald Trump hints at potential talks next week. While Tehran remains firm in its nuclear ambitions, Trump suggested that while he has little interest in talks, diplomacy might still be possible.

Negotiations have seen setbacks, with Iran canceling a previous round in Oman following an Israeli attack. Nonetheless, the US envoy notes ongoing communications, both direct and indirect, between the two nations.

Meanwhile, questions swirl over US claims of Iran's nuclear setback, with both sides presenting differing views. Despite tension, some leaders hope for a long-term peace agreement, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)