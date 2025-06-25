50 Years Later: Reflecting on India's Emergency Era

The government declared a state of Emergency in 1975 to counteract activities by 'fascist groups,' according to a historical White Paper released by Congress. The document, unveiled on Wednesday, alleges these groups breached acceptable boundaries, prompting the clampdown aimed at restoring democratic stability.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the ruling BJP observed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on Wednesday. The Union Cabinet held a moment of silence to honor the Emergency's victims and pledged to continue celebrating the sacrifices made by those affected during this turbulent period.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted the White Paper's claim that the Emergency's enforcement was necessary to safeguard democracy and oppose groups attempting to destabilize India's political institutions. The document emphasizes the need for political order to protect democratic rights and detailed the challenges leading to Article 352's invocation.

