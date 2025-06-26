Political Tensions Escalate as BJP and Samajwadi Clash in Gorakhpur

In a tense visit to Gorakhpur on Wednesday, veteran Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, encountered strong resistance from BJP workers and members of the business community.

Accusations flew from both sides, with Samajwadi Party alleging that Pandey was attacked by anti-social elements, while BJP MLA Vipin Singh claimed the SP's actions were mere theatrics for political gain.

The confrontation, marked by slogan chanting and minor clashes, saw vehicles damaged and prompted sit-in protests from both parties. Samajwadi Party officials demanded strict action, warning of a 'deliberate conspiracy' to silence them.

(With inputs from agencies.)