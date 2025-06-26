Iran's Internal Struggles Amplified by Ceasefire with Israel

A tumultuous period for Iran unfolded recently with a 12-day conflict with Israel, culminating in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. As citizens return to their lives, they do so under the cloud of uncertainty and skepticism about the government's response.

Human rights groups have sounded alarms over escalated execution rates among dissidents following the conflict. Since the airstrikes began on June 13, focusing on Iran's nuclear initiatives and high-ranking military personnel, the Iranian government executed six individuals on charges of espionage.

Concerns are growing over potential repercussions from this conflict on Iran's political landscape. Despite internal debates, the overarching worry remains that the regime may revert to repressive measures to maintain its grip on power amid external threats and internal dissatisfaction.