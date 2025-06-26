Left Menu

Trump Defends Netanyahu: Calls for Pardon Amid Corruption Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial to be canceled or for Netanyahu to be pardoned. Netanyahu faces bribery, fraud, and breach of trust charges, which he denies. Israeli President Issac Herzog holds the power to pardon, but hasn't yet considered it.

In a bold move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the cancellation of his ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu, embroiled in legal battles since 2019, faces accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, charges he vehemently denies.

The trial, which commenced in 2020, involves three separate criminal cases, with a lengthy cross-examination process already underway in Tel Aviv. Israeli President Issac Herzog, who can grant pardons, has stated a pardon is currently not under consideration, citing no formal request.

Trump, expressing strong support for Netanyahu, likened the legal proceedings to a "witch hunt," drawing parallels with challenges he has faced. The situation remains complex, with no clear indication of U.S. intervention in Netanyahu's defense.

