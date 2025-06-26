Power Struggle in Karnataka's Congress: Leadership Changes Loom
Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna hinted at significant political shifts within the state's Congress party after September. Speculations include a cabinet reshuffle and potential leadership changes. Multiple power centers within the party are influencing current dynamics and creating internal unrest among legislators.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Congress party may witness significant political shifts after September, according to Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. His comments fuel speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and leadership changes amidst emerging power centers within the party.
Minister Rajanna noted that current party dynamics differ from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's previous term from 2013-18, citing an increase in power centers. This shift has led to increased internal activity and pressure on Siddaramaiah to manage both party and government.
Despite brewing discontent, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi suggested that while changes may occur, they might not be substantial. Speculation about a power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar persists, but has cooled after directives from the party high command.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Cabinet Reshuffle: Reddy Discusses Portfolio Allocation
Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: Speculations and Clarifications
Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Modi Amid Party Leadership Changes
Controversy Surrounding Alleged Kickbacks Involving Kerala's Chief Minister's Daughter
Country also lost former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in the tragedy: President Murmu on Ahmedabad plane crash.