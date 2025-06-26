Power Struggle in Karnataka's Congress: Leadership Changes Loom

Karnataka's Congress party may witness significant political shifts after September, according to Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. His comments fuel speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and leadership changes amidst emerging power centers within the party.

Minister Rajanna noted that current party dynamics differ from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's previous term from 2013-18, citing an increase in power centers. This shift has led to increased internal activity and pressure on Siddaramaiah to manage both party and government.

Despite brewing discontent, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi suggested that while changes may occur, they might not be substantial. Speculation about a power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar persists, but has cooled after directives from the party high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)