Karnataka's Political Tension: CM's Grip Under Question
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivkumar denies any loss of control by CM Siddaramaiah over state administration amid internal Congress dissent. Some MLAs have criticized the government's functionality, but Shivkumar attributes the issue to media exaggeration. Opposition parties are exploiting the division to charge the government with corruption.
Amid rising tensions within Karnataka's political realm, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar dismissed concerns about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's loss of control over the administration. The internal unrest has seen Congress MLAs voicing dissatisfaction publicly.
Shivkumar attributed the escalating discourse to media amplification, insisting that the Chief Minister retains full administrative control. Contentious issues include MLA B R Patil's accusations of bribery in the housing department and MLA Raju Kage's grievances over developmental delays, leading to hints of resignation.
The situation has become fodder for opposition BJP and JD(S), critiquing the ruling Congress for corruption while demanding resignations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has met with dissenting MLAs to address their concerns and was instructed by party leaders to prevent further public criticism.
