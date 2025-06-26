Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Tension: CM's Grip Under Question

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivkumar denies any loss of control by CM Siddaramaiah over state administration amid internal Congress dissent. Some MLAs have criticized the government's functionality, but Shivkumar attributes the issue to media exaggeration. Opposition parties are exploiting the division to charge the government with corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:10 IST
Karnataka's Political Tension: CM's Grip Under Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions within Karnataka's political realm, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar dismissed concerns about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's loss of control over the administration. The internal unrest has seen Congress MLAs voicing dissatisfaction publicly.

Shivkumar attributed the escalating discourse to media amplification, insisting that the Chief Minister retains full administrative control. Contentious issues include MLA B R Patil's accusations of bribery in the housing department and MLA Raju Kage's grievances over developmental delays, leading to hints of resignation.

The situation has become fodder for opposition BJP and JD(S), critiquing the ruling Congress for corruption while demanding resignations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has met with dissenting MLAs to address their concerns and was instructed by party leaders to prevent further public criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025