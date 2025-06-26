Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Serbia Amid Anti-Government Protests

Serbian police have arrested several individuals allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, as tensions rise ahead of a major anti-government rally in Belgrade. The detained group is suspected of planning violent acts. Student-led demonstrations have been demanding early elections following government negligence incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:56 IST
Serbian authorities have apprehended multiple suspects accused of attempting to overthrow the government, heightening tensions before a significant anti-government protest scheduled in Belgrade this weekend.

Six individuals were taken into custody late Wednesday on charges of plotting against Serbia's constitutional order, while at least one university student was detained earlier under terrorism allegations. These arrests sparked protests, with numerous university students calling for early elections in response to prolonged anti-corruption demonstrations that erupted due to a fatal infrastructure collapse blamed on government negligence.

Protesters accused President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has refused the demand for an early vote, of authoritarian tactics and silencing democratic voices. The arrests mirror actions taken before past large-scale protests, as allegations arise of plans for violence against state entities.

