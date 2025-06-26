Left Menu

MLA's Remarks Spark Political Storm in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar faced criticism after asserting that people's access to amenities and financial benefits were due to the BJP government. His comments, made at a solar scheme event, drew opposition backlash and disapproval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Lonikar's remarks were labelled 'tasteless' and 'indigenous version of the British' by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar has stirred political controversy following remarks that credited the BJP government for people's access to everyday amenities and financial assistance. These comments, made during an event in Jalna district, have sparked criticism from the opposition and disapproval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The remarks, highlighted in a social media video, suggested critics should realize the benefits they receive, such as clothes, shoes, and financial aid, are due to the ruling party's initiatives. This stance has been sharply criticized by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who labeled Lonikar's comments as reminiscent of colonial attitudes.

In response, Chief Minister Fadnavis condemned the statements, emphasizing that public servants should view themselves as 'Pradhan Sevak' or principal servants. The controversy comes amid rising political tensions as local body elections approach, with opposition urging voters to remember these statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

