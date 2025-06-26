MLA's Remarks Spark Political Storm in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar has stirred political controversy following remarks that credited the BJP government for people's access to everyday amenities and financial assistance. These comments, made during an event in Jalna district, have sparked criticism from the opposition and disapproval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The remarks, highlighted in a social media video, suggested critics should realize the benefits they receive, such as clothes, shoes, and financial aid, are due to the ruling party's initiatives. This stance has been sharply criticized by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who labeled Lonikar's comments as reminiscent of colonial attitudes.

In response, Chief Minister Fadnavis condemned the statements, emphasizing that public servants should view themselves as 'Pradhan Sevak' or principal servants. The controversy comes amid rising political tensions as local body elections approach, with opposition urging voters to remember these statements.

