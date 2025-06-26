Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Targeting Voter Citizenship
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission for demanding citizenship proof from voters born between July 1987 and December 2004. She suggested this move might be an indirect attempt to implement the NRC. Banerjee accused the Commission of acting under BJP's influence and potentially disenfranchising young voters.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday over its demand for citizenship documentation from voters born between July 1987 and December 2004. She accused the ECI of acting on behalf of the BJP, suggesting a covert attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Addressing reporters in Digha, Banerjee expressed her concern over the issue, questioning the Commission's rationale and demanding clarification. She urged opposition parties to resist what she termed a dangerous move, potentially disenfranchising valid young voters in Bengal, particularly targeting migrant workers and students.
Banerjee challenged the ECI's authority, criticizing its lack of consultation with political parties and accusing it of fulfilling directives from BJP leaders. She warned that this strategy could ultimately backfire on the party, urging the public to remain vigilant to protect their voting rights.
