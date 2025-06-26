US Domestic News Briefs: Challenges and Controversies

Recent events in the United States have put the spotlight on a range of issues spanning technology, politics, and international relations. In Texas, Tesla's initial robotaxi rollout faced significant driving errors, placing added pressure on CEO Elon Musk as he promotes self-driving ambitions crucial to the company's future amidst declining sales.

Amidst a brewing rivalry with SpaceX, Jeff Bezos seeks to leverage interactions with President Trump to secure more government contracts for Blue Origin, stirring a flurry of activities, including high-level visits to the White House by top Blue Origin executives.

The deployment of 'The Trump Doctrine' is a strategic gamble amidst military tensions with Iran, raising questions about the implications of Trump's military strategy as domestic entities also confront challenges, evident in GM's recall over fire risks and US sanctions on Mexican financial establishments related to fentanyl trades.

