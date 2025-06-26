The Battle of Birds: A Tharoor-Congress Feathers' Affair

The internal discord between Shashi Tharoor and Congress escalated on Thursday, taking a metaphorical flight into avian territory. Party leader Manickam Tagore sought to re-establish hierarchy through a cryptic message, escalating what some term as a 'war of birds.' Tharoor, noted for his linguistic prowess, initiated the bird metaphor a day earlier, seemingly in response to criticisms levied at his recent commendations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on Tharoor's positions, emphasizing the party's 'country first' philosophy. In a subsequent social media post, Tharoor used avian imagery to underline sentiments of personal freedom and non-conformity. His message, viewed as a veiled retort, suggested his intentions to maintain independent political discretion.

Reacting to Tharoor, Tagore delivered a pointed response, underscoring the necessity for caution even among beings of unfettered liberty. Tagore depicted political vigilance by sharing a bird chart, allegorically cautioning against predators cloaked in nationalistic mantles. The intra-party discourse hints at deeper schisms within Congress, with Tharoor's latest writings on Modi hinting at ideological rifts.

