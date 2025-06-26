Left Menu

The Battle of Birds: A Tharoor-Congress Feathers' Affair

The rift between Shashi Tharoor and Congress took a bird metaphor turn, highlighting internal tensions after Tharoor's praising Modi. Manickam Tagore emphasized vigilance among allies, indirectly responding to Tharoor's assertions of autonomy. Meanwhile, Congress leadership underscored its 'country first' stance, diverging from Tharoor's more Modi-approving views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:45 IST
The Battle of Birds: A Tharoor-Congress Feathers' Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The internal discord between Shashi Tharoor and Congress escalated on Thursday, taking a metaphorical flight into avian territory. Party leader Manickam Tagore sought to re-establish hierarchy through a cryptic message, escalating what some term as a 'war of birds.' Tharoor, noted for his linguistic prowess, initiated the bird metaphor a day earlier, seemingly in response to criticisms levied at his recent commendations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on Tharoor's positions, emphasizing the party's 'country first' philosophy. In a subsequent social media post, Tharoor used avian imagery to underline sentiments of personal freedom and non-conformity. His message, viewed as a veiled retort, suggested his intentions to maintain independent political discretion.

Reacting to Tharoor, Tagore delivered a pointed response, underscoring the necessity for caution even among beings of unfettered liberty. Tagore depicted political vigilance by sharing a bird chart, allegorically cautioning against predators cloaked in nationalistic mantles. The intra-party discourse hints at deeper schisms within Congress, with Tharoor's latest writings on Modi hinting at ideological rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025