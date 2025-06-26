Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Retaliatory Strikes

In a televised address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of potential strikes against U.S. bases if attacked. Following a ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei asserted Iran's military capability and resilience against pressure from the U.S. President. He emphasized the U.S. intervention aimed at protecting Israel, downplaying American military achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:49 IST
Tensions Surge: Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Retaliatory Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that any future attacks on Iran would result in retaliatory strikes on American military bases in the Middle East. This statement marks Khamenei's first televised remarks following a temporary ceasefire with Israel.

His speech emphasized Iran's military prowess, highlighting a recent Iranian strike on a major U.S. base in Qatar, meant as a response to U.S. involvement with Israeli assaults. Khamenei firmly declared that Iran would not capitulate to U.S. demands under President Donald Trump's administration.

While Trump claimed substantial damage to Iran's military capabilities, Khamenei countered that the U.S. gained nothing significant, asserting that American intervention primarily aimed to safeguard Israel. With tensions high, Khamenei's comments underscore the volatile geopolitical climate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025