Tensions Surge: Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Retaliatory Strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that any future attacks on Iran would result in retaliatory strikes on American military bases in the Middle East. This statement marks Khamenei's first televised remarks following a temporary ceasefire with Israel.

His speech emphasized Iran's military prowess, highlighting a recent Iranian strike on a major U.S. base in Qatar, meant as a response to U.S. involvement with Israeli assaults. Khamenei firmly declared that Iran would not capitulate to U.S. demands under President Donald Trump's administration.

While Trump claimed substantial damage to Iran's military capabilities, Khamenei countered that the U.S. gained nothing significant, asserting that American intervention primarily aimed to safeguard Israel. With tensions high, Khamenei's comments underscore the volatile geopolitical climate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)