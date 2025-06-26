Tensions Surge: Iran's Supreme Leader Vows Retaliatory Strikes
In a televised address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of potential strikes against U.S. bases if attacked. Following a ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei asserted Iran's military capability and resilience against pressure from the U.S. President. He emphasized the U.S. intervention aimed at protecting Israel, downplaying American military achievements.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States, stating that any future attacks on Iran would result in retaliatory strikes on American military bases in the Middle East. This statement marks Khamenei's first televised remarks following a temporary ceasefire with Israel.
His speech emphasized Iran's military prowess, highlighting a recent Iranian strike on a major U.S. base in Qatar, meant as a response to U.S. involvement with Israeli assaults. Khamenei firmly declared that Iran would not capitulate to U.S. demands under President Donald Trump's administration.
While Trump claimed substantial damage to Iran's military capabilities, Khamenei countered that the U.S. gained nothing significant, asserting that American intervention primarily aimed to safeguard Israel. With tensions high, Khamenei's comments underscore the volatile geopolitical climate in the region.
