Tensions Remain High as Iran Reopens Airspace Amid Ceasefire

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation following a ceasefire with Israel. Khamenei downplayed recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. With airspace reopened and life returning to normal, tensions remain. UN confirms significant damage to Iran's nuclear facilities from US and Israeli strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance since mid-June, commenting on the recent ceasefire with Israel and the ongoing tension with the United States. In a televised address, Khamenei warned against further US actions and emphasized Iran's retaliatory capability.

Khamenei criticized US President Trump's portrayal of the recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites as exaggerated. Despite the downplaying, the UN's nuclear watchdog has confirmed substantial damage to the facilities, aligning with Iran's Foreign Ministry's acknowledgement of the damages incurred.

As the ceasefire holds, Iran is gradually resuming normalcy, reopening its airspace for domestic and international flights. Despite this, US-Iran negotiations remain uncertain, and Iran's stance on its nuclear programme remains firm, with its parliament pushing to end cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

