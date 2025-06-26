Left Menu

Stalin's Vision: Secure Future for DMK in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confidently forecasted the perpetual leadership of his party, DMK, citing widespread public support. Highlighting achievements under the Dravidian model, he criticized the previous AIADMK government and union government's financial contributions, reinforcing DMK's commitment to state growth and welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:56 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed a strong conviction that his party, the DMK, will continuously lead the state, amidst claims of robust public backing.

Addressing a government event in Tirupathur district, Stalin underscored the overwhelming support from varied demographics, asserting the DMK's future victories in forthcoming assembly elections.

Criticizing the past AIADMK regime, he promoted his administration's achievements and highlighted the challenges posed by the union government's fund allocation, emphasizing the DMK's focus on growth and welfare projects worth Rs 517 crore.

