Mamata Banerjee Criticizes ECI for Alleged Backdoor NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lambasted the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of targeting young voters in a move she likened to a covert implementation of the NRC. Addressing media in the coastal town of Digha, she questioned the ECI's intentions and called for immediate clarification.

Banerjee revealed that the ECI's recent correspondence demands birth certificates from voters born between July 1987 and December 2004. She fears the move could disenfranchise many legitimate voters, especially in Bengal, claiming it's a strategy by the BJP to influence election outcomes.

Charging the ECI with acting under BJP's influence, Banerjee urged all opposition parties to unite against this perceived threat to democracy. Advocacy for electoral fairness was a central theme, as she emphasized staying vigilant to protect voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)