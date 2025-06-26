Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Spurs Medicaid Debate in South Carolina

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina, enabling the state to remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. This decision supports Republican states aiming to defund organizations providing abortions. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over Medicaid recipient rights and reproductive healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:41 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a pivotal ruling on Thursday, allowing South Carolina to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding. The decision is a significant win for Republican-led initiatives to defund abortion providers.

Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch authored the 6-3 ruling, overturning a previous court decision that prevented South Carolina's government from removing Planned Parenthood South Atlantic from its Medicaid program. This ruling aligns with a broader pattern seen since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, with several states imposing stringent abortion restrictions.

In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cautioned that the ruling could deprive Medicaid recipients in South Carolina of crucial rights, emphasizing the personal freedom to choose one's healthcare provider. The case underscores the ongoing national debate on reproductive healthcare and Medicaid rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

