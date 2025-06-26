Supreme Court Ruling Spurs Medicaid Debate in South Carolina
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina, enabling the state to remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program. This decision supports Republican states aiming to defund organizations providing abortions. The case highlights ongoing legal battles over Medicaid recipient rights and reproductive healthcare access.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a pivotal ruling on Thursday, allowing South Carolina to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding. The decision is a significant win for Republican-led initiatives to defund abortion providers.
Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch authored the 6-3 ruling, overturning a previous court decision that prevented South Carolina's government from removing Planned Parenthood South Atlantic from its Medicaid program. This ruling aligns with a broader pattern seen since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, with several states imposing stringent abortion restrictions.
In dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cautioned that the ruling could deprive Medicaid recipients in South Carolina of crucial rights, emphasizing the personal freedom to choose one's healthcare provider. The case underscores the ongoing national debate on reproductive healthcare and Medicaid rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Consider Free Speech Rights in Abortion-Related Case
Supreme Court Reassesses Religious Exemption in New York Abortion Coverage Case
Historic Vote: Decriminalisation of Abortion in England and Wales
Judge Strikes Down Biden-Era Privacy Rule Protecting Abortion and Gender Transition Patients
UK Parliament votes to decriminalise abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales, reports AP.